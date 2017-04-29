Calfrac Well Services Ltd (CFW) Receives C$4.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.97.

CFW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Simmons raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$2.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) traded up 3.27% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 541,898 shares. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The stock’s market capitalization is $474.57 million.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is a provider of specialized oilfield services. The Company operates through four geographical segments: Canada, the United States, Russia and Latin America. Its services include hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing and other well stimulation services. The Canadian segment provides fracturing and coiled tubing services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan and southwest Manitoba.

