Caleres Inc (CAL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Caleres in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAL. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caleres from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Rafferty Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) opened at 28.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.61. Caleres has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $639.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $26,762,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 435.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 360,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,117,000 after buying an additional 293,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Caleres by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,067,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,584,000 after buying an additional 230,781 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 116.8% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 375,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 202,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $6,368,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $52,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,686.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 5,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $145,377.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,483 shares of company stock worth $825,652 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc is a global footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is engaged in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites, as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. The Company operates through two segments: Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio.

