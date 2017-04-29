Calavo Growers (CVGW) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News stories about Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calavo Growers earned a news impact score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) traded down 1.50% during trading on Friday, hitting $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 181,477 shares. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $48.75 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $59.68.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company earned $226.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.27 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post $2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

In related news, VP Michael A. Browne purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 18,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,658. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lecil E. Cole purchased 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,359,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 473,181 shares in the company, valued at $26,696,872.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 139,942 shares of company stock worth $8,123,857. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc operates in the avocado industry. The Company provides value-added fresh food. The Company distributes its products both domestically and internationally and internationally. It operates in three business segments: Fresh products, Calavo Foods and Renaissance Food Group, LLC (RFG).

