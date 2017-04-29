CalAtlantic Group Inc (CAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CalAtlantic Group Inc (NYSE:CAA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAA. TheStreet raised shares of CalAtlantic Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAtlantic Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. FBR & Co boosted their price target on shares of CalAtlantic Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 15,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $572,803.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in CalAtlantic Group by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,711,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,281,000 after buying an additional 6,393,437 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CalAtlantic Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,708,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,415,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAtlantic Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,371,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,255,000 after buying an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,558,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,810,000 after buying an additional 419,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,339,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after buying an additional 57,817 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/calatlantic-group-inc-caa-receives-40-33-average-target-price-from-brokerages-updated.html.

CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) traded down 4.78% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,799 shares. CalAtlantic Group has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71.

CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. CalAtlantic Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CalAtlantic Group will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CalAtlantic Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

CalAtlantic Group Company Profile

CalAtlantic Group, Inc is a diversified builder of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment operations include acquiring and developing land, and constructing and selling single-family attached and detached homes.

Receive News & Ratings for CalAtlantic Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAtlantic Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.