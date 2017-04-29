Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Price

News coverage about Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) has trended positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cal-Maine Foods earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CALM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) opened at 37.75 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. The company’s market cap is $1.83 billion.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business earned $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post ($0.95) EPS for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

