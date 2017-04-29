Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) traded up 0.25% during trading on Monday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,500 shares. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company earned $135 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post $2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 13.2% in the third quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,374,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,837,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the third quarter worth $133,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the third quarter worth $994,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Caesarstone by 237.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 57,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., formerly Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is a manufacturer of engineered quartz surfaces. The Company’s products consist of engineered quartz, which are installed as countertops in residential kitchens. Its products are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation, remodeling and residential construction end markets.

