Cacti Asset Management LLC Maintains Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Cacti Asset Management LLC held its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,030,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,285,625,000 after buying an additional 290,691 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,831,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,641,775,000 after buying an additional 65,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,897,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,138,654,000 after buying an additional 138,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,058,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,154,497,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,883,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,018,393,000 after buying an additional 117,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 905.96 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $663.28 and a 12-month high of $916.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $839.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $806.67. Alphabet also saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,387 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the average daily volume of 688 put options.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by $0.35. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company earned $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post $33.26 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,011.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,005.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,090.00 price objective (up previously from $1,080.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $962.51.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Lawrence Page sold 33,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.80, for a total value of $27,098,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,928,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.85, for a total value of $1,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,688 shares of company stock valued at $229,255,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

