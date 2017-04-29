CA, Inc. (CA) Short Interest Update

CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,802,127 shares, a growth of 2.0% from the February 28th total of 13,534,435 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,197 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CA shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CA in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of CA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. FIG Partners lowered shares of CA to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. 2,764,726 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.92. CA has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. CA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CA will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CA during the fourth quarter valued at $105,650,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of CA during the fourth quarter valued at $45,335,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,953,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,079,000 after buying an additional 1,323,670 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in CA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,387,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,700,000 after buying an additional 1,060,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,245,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,510,000 after buying an additional 1,029,064 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CA, Inc. (CA) Short Interest Update” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/ca-inc-ca-short-interest-update-updated.html.

About CA

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

