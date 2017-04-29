CA, Inc. (CA) Short Interest Up 15.8% in March

CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,986,896 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 13,802,127 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,542 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CA. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CA during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CA by 20.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in CA by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CA by 155.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hefty Wealth Partners boosted its stake in CA by 5,080.4% in the first quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 5,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CA (NASDAQ:CA) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764,726 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.92. CA has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. CA had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CA will post $2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CA shares. Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of CA in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CA in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. FIG Partners downgraded CA to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

