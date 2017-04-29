Brokerages Set CA, Inc. (CA) Target Price at $36.20

CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

CA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CA in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of CA from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of CA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, FIG Partners cut shares of CA to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CA during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CA by 20.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CA by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CA by 155.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CA by 294.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) opened at 32.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.92. CA has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. CA had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CA will post $2.44 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Set CA, Inc. (CA) Target Price at $36.20” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/ca-inc-ca-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.