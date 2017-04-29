BWS Financial Comments on AXT Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (AXTI)

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of AXT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for AXT’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXTI. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) traded down 3.57% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 506,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $220.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.25. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. AXT had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AXT by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 91,945 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 31.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 278,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 67,335 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth about $4,524,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of AXT by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc (AXT) is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials.

