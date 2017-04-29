Analysts Set Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Price Target at $96.95

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Vetr lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen and Company set a $103.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) traded up 0.34% during trading on Monday, reaching $98.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,983 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.54. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $51.19 and a one year high of $99.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The business earned $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 193.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $321,434.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,871 shares in the company, valued at $53,184,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,627 shares of company stock worth $5,452,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 674,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,032.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 113,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,045,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is a retailer of branded apparel. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 592 retail stores, inclusive of an Internet store, in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Its product categories include coats, women, men, juniors, girls, boys, shoes, handbags and accessories, beauty and fragrance, home and toys.

