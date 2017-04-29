Brunswick Co. (BC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $99,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 9,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $553,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $824,062. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/brunswick-co-bc-receives-65-50-average-pt-from-analysts-updated.html.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) opened at 56.75 on Monday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $61.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business earned $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.