Short Interest in Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Drops By 9.0%

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,195 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 528,613 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,866 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BRKS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $289,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,493.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 47,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $984,065.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,744,983.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,367 shares of company stock worth $1,647,009 over the last 90 days. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) traded up 1.85% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. 1,200,996 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.69 billion.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business earned $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The Company operates through two segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum and contamination controls solutions and services.

