Brokers Set Expectations for Spin Master Corp’s FY2017 Earnings (TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master Corp in a report issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master Corp’s FY2018 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOY. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Spin Master Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Spin Master Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Spin Master Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spin Master Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.71.

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) traded up 0.67% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.22. 18,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. Spin Master Corp has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66.

About Spin Master Corp

Spin Master Corp., formerly SML Investments Inc, is a Canada-based children’s entertainment company. The Company, through Spin Master Ltd. and its subsidiaries, is engaged in creating, designing, manufacturing and marketing a diversified portfolio of toys, games, products and entertainment properties.

