Brokers Set Expectations for SL Green Realty Corp’s Q2 2017 Earnings (SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for SL Green Realty Corp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SL Green Realty Corp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $1.61 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty Corp from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty Corp in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SL Green Realty Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SL Green Realty Corp from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.73.
SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) opened at 104.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average is $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.18. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $93.90 and a one year high of $120.63.
SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.90 million. SL Green Realty Corp had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 3.14%. SL Green Realty Corp’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp during the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp by 157.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter.
In other SL Green Realty Corp news, Chairman Stephen L. Green sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.16, for a total transaction of $10,560,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,560,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Levy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $643,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. SL Green Realty Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.48%.
SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.
