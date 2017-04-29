Brokers Set Expectations for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q3 2017 Earnings (AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood analyst F. Van. Dijkum now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2017 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) opened at 29.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.60. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.35%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $47,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Conlon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $755,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties located in the United States. It operates through three segments: Core Portfolio, Funds and Structured Financing. Core Portfolio and Fund properties primarily consist of street and urban retail, and dense suburban shopping centers.

