Brokers Offer Predictions for Chubb Ltd’s Q2 2017 Earnings (CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2017 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.58.

Shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) opened at 137.25 on Friday. Chubb has a one year low of $116.89 and a one year high of $140.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average of $132.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company earned $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 585,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,606,000 after buying an additional 42,194 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 982,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,471,000 after buying an additional 106,173 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $21,655,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $2,037,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 24,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $3,462,617.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,973 shares in the company, valued at $26,341,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 19,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total value of $2,678,110.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,198,247.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

