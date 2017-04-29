Bank of America Corp (BAC) Expected to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America Corp in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Bank of America Corp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm earned $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America Corp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Vetr upgraded Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.88 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bank of America Corp from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.59.

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) opened at 23.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.47. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $4,159,570,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,256,221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp during the third quarter valued at $809,171,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp by 38,029.0% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 30,503,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,141,000 after buying an additional 30,423,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $478,937,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Woods acquired 25,000 shares of Bank of America Corp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,162.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America Corp

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

