Brokers Issue Forecasts for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Research analysts at FBR & Co cut their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. FBR & Co analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. FBR & Co currently has a “Mkt Perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business earned $183.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.03 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PB. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Hovde Group cut Prosperity Bancshares to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) opened at 67.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.10. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 107,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 146,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its bank subsidiary, Prosperity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The Company, through the Bank, offers a range of loan and deposit products to its customers.

