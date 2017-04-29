Brokerages Set WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) Target Price at $9.80

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WETF. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $14.00 price objective on WisdomTree Investments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 97,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $895,454.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 12.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) traded down 0.24% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. 4,693,586 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 3.25. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company earned $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc is an asset management company that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Company’s family of ETFs includes funds that track its own indexes, funds that track third party indexes and actively managed funds. It operates as an exchange traded products sponsor and asset manager providing investment advisory services in the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan.

