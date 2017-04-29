VMware, Inc. (VMW) Receives $87.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight analysts that are covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.12.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on VMware from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $168,196.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,255,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $745,926,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in VMware by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,625,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $206,713,000 after buying an additional 1,082,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in VMware by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,120,509 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $155,539,000 after buying an additional 41,121 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VMware by 163.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612,242 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $148,552,000 after buying an additional 1,001,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in VMware by 846.5% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,155,079 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $106,428,000 after buying an additional 1,033,040 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) opened at 94.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.48. VMware has a 12 month low of $54.44 and a 12 month high of $94.49.
About VMware
VMware, Inc is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC).
