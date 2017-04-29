Brokerages Set TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL) PT at $3.44

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) traded down 2.44% on Monday, hitting $2.00. 58,400 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $144.41 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is an oil exploration and production company. The Company’s activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt (Egypt). The Company conducts its operations through the Arab Republic of Egypt segment. The Company is primarily engaged in oil exploration, development, production and the acquisition of properties.

