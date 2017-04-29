Analysts Set Siemens AG (SIE) Price Target at $126.65

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €128.06 ($139.19).

SIE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on Siemens AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €124.00 ($134.78) target price on Siemens AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on Siemens AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, S&P Global Inc set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on Siemens AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/brokerages-set-siemens-ag-sie-price-target-at-126-65-updated.html.

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) traded down 0.965% on Monday, hitting €131.122. 4,645 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is €126.44 and its 200-day moving average is €116.83. Siemens AG has a 52 week low of €86.85 and a 52 week high of €133.29. The company has a market cap of €106.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.465.

Siemens AG Company Profile

Siemens AG is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. Siemens operates in six segments: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Industry, Energy and Healthcare are reported along with 14 divisions, which comprise the divisions, Industry Automation, Drive Technologies, Building Technologies, OSRAM, Industry Solutions and Mobility, belonging to the Industry Sector, the Divisions, Fossil Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Power Transmission and Power Distribution, belonging to the Energy Sector and the Divisions, Imaging and Information Technology (IT), Workflow and Solutions and Diagnostics, belonging to the Healthcare Sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.