Popular Inc (BPOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. TheStreet downgraded Popular from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $46.00 price target on Popular and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Popular from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

In other Popular news, COO Ignacio Alvarez sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $442,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 18,292 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $803,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Popular by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 164,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Popular by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Popular by 6.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Popular by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 58,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Popular by 16.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) traded down 1.04% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.91. 401,895 shares of the company were exchanged. Popular has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $45.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Popular had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company earned $477.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Popular will post $3.70 EPS for the current year.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean.

