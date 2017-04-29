Brokerages Set PolyOne Co. (POL) Target Price at $38.50

Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on POL. TheStreet raised shares of PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) traded down 0.48% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,111 shares. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company earned $899 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.52 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PolyOne will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/brokerages-set-polyone-co-pol-target-price-at-38-50.html.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $346,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hulle John V. Van sold 45,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $1,587,611.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 4.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 57.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 22.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 408.4% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 5,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. Its segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Designed Structures and Solutions; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.