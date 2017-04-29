Analysts Set Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Price Target at $2.81

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.81.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) traded down 3.86% during trading on Monday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,325,309 shares. The firm’s market cap is $428.25 million. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 69.28%. The business earned $32.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post ($0.19) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 117,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 385,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 15.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 11.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 33.5% in the first quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 135,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.

