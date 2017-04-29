Brokerages Set Linde AG (LIN) PT at $165.32

Linde AG (ETR:LIN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €165.84 ($180.26).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank AG set a €174.00 ($189.13) target price on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €152.00 ($165.22) target price on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Independent Research GmbH set a €171.00 ($185.87) price objective on Linde AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on Linde AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, S&P Global set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on Linde AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/brokerages-set-linde-ag-lin-target-price-at-165-32-updated.html.

Linde AG (ETR:LIN) traded up 1.806% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €164.467. 1,346 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €156.55 and a 200 day moving average of €153.79. The firm has a market capitalization of €30.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.527. Linde AG has a one year low of €117.30 and a one year high of €165.00.

About Linde AG

Linde AG is a Germany-based gas and engineering company that operates through three segments: Gases, Engineering and Other. The Gases segment offers a wide range of compressed and liquefied -gases, as well as chemicals to various industries, including energy, steel production, chemical processing, environmental protection and welding, as well as in food processing, glass production and electronics.

Receive News & Ratings for Linde AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.