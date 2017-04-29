Brokerages Set Linde AG (LIN) PT at $165.32

Linde AG (ETR:LIN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €165.84 ($180.26).
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank AG set a €174.00 ($189.13) target price on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €152.00 ($165.22) target price on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Independent Research GmbH set a €171.00 ($185.87) price objective on Linde AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on Linde AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, S&P Global set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on Linde AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
Linde AG (ETR:LIN) traded up 1.806% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €164.467. 1,346 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €156.55 and a 200 day moving average of €153.79. The firm has a market capitalization of €30.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.527. Linde AG has a one year low of €117.30 and a one year high of €165.00.
About Linde AG
Linde AG is a Germany-based gas and engineering company that operates through three segments: Gases, Engineering and Other. The Gases segment offers a wide range of compressed and liquefied -gases, as well as chemicals to various industries, including energy, steel production, chemical processing, environmental protection and welding, as well as in food processing, glass production and electronics.
