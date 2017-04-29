Keane Group Inc (FRAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Keane Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRAC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

FRAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Keane Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keane Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Keane Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Keane Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Keane Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in Keane Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Keane Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Keane Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Keane Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keane Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000.

Keane Group (NASDAQ:FRAC) opened at 13.82 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.43 billion. Keane Group has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc is provider of integrated well completion services in the United States, with a focus on demanding completion solutions. The Company’s segments include Completion Services, which comprises hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions, and Other Services, which consists of coiled tubing, cementing and drilling divisions.

