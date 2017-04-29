Brokerages Set Hexcel Co. (HXL) PT at $55.38

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

In related news, CFO Wayne C. Pensky sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $566,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,395.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $263,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,702.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) traded down 1.18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,967 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.99. Hexcel has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $55.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post $2.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and structures, for use in Commercial Aerospace, Space and Defense and Industrial markets.

