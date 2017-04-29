Finish Line Inc (FINL) Receives $18.59 Average PT from Analysts

Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.59.

A number of research firms have commented on FINL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc reduced their price objective on Finish Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reduced their price objective on Finish Line from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Finish Line in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Finish Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) traded down 0.78% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.81. 856,590 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. The firm’s market capitalization is $644.89 million. Finish Line has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The company earned $557.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. Finish Line had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. Finish Line’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Finish Line will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Finish Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

In other Finish Line news, COO Melissa A. Greenwell sold 7,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $170,892.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,386.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa A. Greenwell sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $88,348.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,049.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,402 shares of company stock valued at $272,817 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Finish Line during the fourth quarter worth about $17,540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Finish Line during the fourth quarter worth about $17,575,000. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in Finish Line by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,185,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,303,000 after buying an additional 650,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Finish Line by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 986,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 608,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Finish Line by 2,410.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 554,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,437,000 after buying an additional 532,759 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/brokerages-set-finish-line-inc-finl-price-target-at-18-59-updated.html.

About Finish Line

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Finish Line Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finish Line Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.