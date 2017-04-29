Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Receives $74.67 Average PT from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive Company from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel B. Marsili sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,035,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,149. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 24,266,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,139,000 after buying an additional 475,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 12,945,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,748,000 after buying an additional 374,789 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,847,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,207,000 after buying an additional 81,220 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,453,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,204,000 after buying an additional 1,605,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company during the fourth quarter valued at $455,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) traded down 1.72% during trading on Monday, reaching $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,465,980 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive Company had a return on equity of 4,897.09% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

About Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

