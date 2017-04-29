Brokerages Set Centrica PLC (CNA) PT at $219.65

Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.25 ($2.82).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNA shares. HSBC Holdings plc lowered Centrica PLC to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($2.88) to GBX 200 ($2.56) in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 214 ($2.74) target price on shares of Centrica PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.20) target price on shares of Centrica PLC in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.26) target price on shares of Centrica PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.43) target price on shares of Centrica PLC in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) traded down 0.45% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 197.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,367,181 shares. Centrica PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 195.18 and a 12-month high of GBX 248.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 214.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 219.23. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 10.84 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Centrica PLC’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Stephen Pusey purchased 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £2,339.28 ($2,990.64). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £1,981.62 ($2,533.39). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,070 shares of company stock valued at $660,320.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Set Centrica PLC (CNA) PT at $219.65” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/brokerages-set-centrica-plc-cna-pt-at-219-65.html.

About Centrica PLC

Centrica plc is an energy and services company. The Company’s segments include Energy Supply & Services-UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & Services-North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation and Centrica Storage.

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.