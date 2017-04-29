Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.06.

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) opened at 29.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm earned $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.36 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 130.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post $2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 45,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of the United States, non-United States and global investment strategies, each of which is managed by one of its investment teams. The Company provides investment management services to separate accounts, mutual funds and other pooled investment vehicles.

