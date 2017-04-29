Brokerages Set American Tower Corp (AMT) Target Price at $130.62

Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower Corp from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim upgraded American Tower Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of American Tower Corp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Pacific Crest upped their price target on American Tower Corp to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.94. 2,850,310 shares of the stock traded hands. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $126.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.66 and its 200 day moving average is $111.23.

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.84. American Tower Corp had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post $2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from American Tower Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. American Tower Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.17%.

In other American Tower Corp news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 69,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $7,995,891.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243,361.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 90,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $10,945,549.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,987 shares in the company, valued at $15,360,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,249 shares of company stock worth $22,541,591. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp by 0.7% in the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corp during the third quarter worth about $8,165,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower Corp

American Tower Corporation is a holding company. The company owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications real estate. Its primary business is leasing antenna space on multi-tenant communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies and municipalities.

