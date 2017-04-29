Brokerages Set Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV) Price Target at $11.61

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.61.

AAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$14.25 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) traded up 0.82% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. 797,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The stock’s market cap is $1.59 billion.

In other news, insider Andy Mah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$163,000.00. Also, insider Donald Craig Blackwood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.79, for a total value of C$87,900.00. Insiders have sold 56,600 shares of company stock valued at $474,718 over the last ninety days.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. is an intermediate natural gas and liquids development and production company. The Company is engaged in the business of natural gas exploitation, development, acquisition and production in the Province of Alberta. The Company focuses on the development of Montney resource play at Glacier, Alberta in Western Canada.

