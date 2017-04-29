Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLF. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Forward View reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Set Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF) Price Target at $21.83” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/brokerages-set-acushnet-holdings-corp-golf-price-target-at-21-83.html.

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) traded up 0.50% on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. 213,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 29.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $22.31.

Acushnet Holdings Corp Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of golf products. The Company is engaged in various product categories, such as golf clubs, wedges, putters, golf gloves, golf gear and golf wear. The Company operates in four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.