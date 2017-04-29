Brokerages Set $13.92 Price Target for Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $13.92 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Playa Hotels & Resorts NV an industry rank of 100 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLYA. Instinet began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.75 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,954,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,020,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.86% of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) traded down 0.29% on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. 124,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.07 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts NV

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV is based in the Netherlands and operates hotels and resorts. The Company owns, operates and develops all-inclusive resorts in beachfront locations in vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns a portfolio consisting of more than 10 resorts located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

