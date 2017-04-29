Brokerages Set $12.10 Target Price for Panasonic Co. (PCRFY)

Shares of Panasonic Co. (NASDAQ:PCRFY) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $12.10 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Panasonic an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 18th.

Panasonic (NASDAQ:PCRFY) traded down 1.15% on Monday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,997 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is engaged in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, AVC Networks, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other. The Appliances segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer electronics, air-conditioners, cold chain and devices.

