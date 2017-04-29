Brokerages Set $10.50 Target Price for SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (SCSG)

Shares of SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SCSG) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $10.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SouthCrest Financial Group an industry rank of 50 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthCrest Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

SouthCrest Financial Group (NASDAQ:SCSG) remained flat at $8.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $50.55 million and a PE ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

SouthCrest Financial Group (NASDAQ:SCSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm earned $5.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. Analysts forecast that SouthCrest Financial Group will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank is a retail bank operation, which offers consumer and commercial loans, checking, savings, credit cards, debit cards, online banking and bill pay services. The Company operates over 12 branches and approximately three loan offices throughout Georgia and Alabama.

