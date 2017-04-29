Zacks: Analysts Expect UniFirst Corp (UNF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $396.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) will announce sales of $396.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst Corp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $395.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.96 million. UniFirst Corp posted sales of $367.8 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will report full-year sales of $396.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UniFirst Corp.

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. UniFirst Corp had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company earned $391.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

In related news, VP Steven S. Sintros sold 1,115 shares of UniFirst Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $146,176.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,666 shares in the company, valued at $349,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Croatti sold 1,708 shares of UniFirst Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $229,230.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $536,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,508 shares of company stock worth $1,124,476. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in UniFirst Corp by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,083,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,903,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in UniFirst Corp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,849,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst Corp by 10.4% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 741,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,736,000 after buying an additional 69,945 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $76,245,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 524,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,163,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) traded down 2.18% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.20. 40,772 shares of the stock were exchanged. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $104.86 and a 1-year high of $147.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average of $134.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. UniFirst Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.60%.

About UniFirst Corp

UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

