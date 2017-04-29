Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.9 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will post sales of $4.9 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.85 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $4.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $4.9 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $19.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $20.6 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm earned $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.92.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $3,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,879,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Loewald sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $258,540.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,906.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,964 shares of company stock worth $9,215,579. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 540.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) traded down 0.82% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.33. 1,507,040 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $168.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

