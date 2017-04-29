$190.6 Million in Sales Expected for The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) will report sales of $190.6 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for The Advisory Board Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.7 million. The Advisory Board Company reported sales of $200.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Advisory Board Company will report full year sales of $190.6 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $796.38 million to $815.5 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $847.09 million per share, with estimates ranging from $814.41 million to $867.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Advisory Board Company.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.44. The Advisory Board Company had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The Advisory Board Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

ABCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Advisory Board Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut The Advisory Board Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Advisory Board Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

Shares of The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) traded up 4.07% during trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,073 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. The Advisory Board Company has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, insider Evan R. Farber sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $271,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $271,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David L. Felsenthal sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,440,320.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 85,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,113. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in The Advisory Board Company by 102.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in The Advisory Board Company during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter valued at about $239,000.

The Advisory Board Company Company Profile

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company offers subscription-based membership programs, software and data-enabled services. All of its programs are rooted in best practices and extends across four areas, including Best practices research, Technology, Data-enabled services and Consulting services.

