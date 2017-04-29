Brokerages Expect Seaspan Co. (SSW) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seaspan Co. (NYSE:SSW) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seaspan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Seaspan reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seaspan will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seaspan.

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business earned $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.09 million. Seaspan had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSW. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Seaspan in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seaspan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Seaspan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $8.00 price target on shares of Seaspan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Seaspan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seaspan by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seaspan by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seaspan by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaspan during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seaspan during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) traded down 2.90% during trading on Monday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,767 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The stock’s market cap is $743.88 million. Seaspan has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Seaspan’s payout ratio is -141.51%.

Seaspan Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation is an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The Company charters pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters with various container liner companies. As of February 20, 2017, it had operated a fleet of 88 containerships and had entered into contracts for the purchase of an additional eight new building containerships.

