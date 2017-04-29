Brokerages Expect Sartorius Ag (SARTF) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Sartorius Ag (NASDAQ:SARTF) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Sartorius Ag an industry rank of 153 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SARTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Ag in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sartorius Ag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Sartorius Ag (NASDAQ:SARTF) remained flat at $82.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Sartorius Ag has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 50.93.

