Brokerages Expect ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) will announce $48.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.8 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.6 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $43.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $48.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.6 million to $223.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $224.52 million per share, with estimates ranging from $220.7 million to $228.7 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company earned $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.47 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ORBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) opened at 9.64 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $685.22 million. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 984,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,094,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 7,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $80,049.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,863.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,997 shares of company stock valued at $540,288. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 761,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 45,146 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 14.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,372,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 173,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 34,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc is a provider of machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions, including network connectivity, devices and Web reporting applications. The Company’s M2M products and services are designed to track, monitor and manage security for a range of assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, intermodal containers, generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators (gensets), oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters, in the transportation and distribution, heavy equipment, oil and gas, maritime and government industries.

