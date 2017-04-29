Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.92 Million

Brokerages predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will report sales of $478.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $462.5 million and the highest is $495.26 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp reported sales of $425.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will report full-year sales of $478.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2 billion to $2.1 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business earned $564.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.50 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) opened at 110.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.25. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.65.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $584,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $551,770.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,845.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,844. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp during the third quarter worth about $19,444,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,844,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 213.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.92 Million” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/brokerages-expect-marriott-vacations-worldwide-corp-vac-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-487-13-million-updated.html.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.