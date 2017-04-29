Brokerages Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) to Post $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lannett Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.82. Lannett Company reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett Company will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lannett Company.

Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Lannett Company had a positive return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $171 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett Company in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lannett Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) traded up 0.19% on Monday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 429,551 shares. Lannett Company has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company’s market capitalization is $966.91 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36.

In related news, CEO Arthur P. Bedrosian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 688,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,778,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Lannett Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lannett Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lannett Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lannett Company by 10.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in Lannett Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Company manufactures and/or distributes prescription products with the exception of a small portfolio of over-the-counter products manufactured by its subsidiary, Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s products included Acetazolamide Tablets; Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets; Butalbital, Aspirin and Caffeine Capsules; C-Topical Solution; Digoxin Tablets; Glycolax Rx; Isosorbide Mononitrate CR; Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets; Methylphenidate HCL CD; Methylphenidate ER; Nifedipine CR; Omeprazole DR; Oxbutynin ER; Pantoprazole DR; Pilocarpine HCl Tablets; Triamterene w/Hydrochlorothiazide Capsules, and Ursodiol Capsules.

