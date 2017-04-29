Brokerages Expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lamb Weston Holdings.

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) traded down 2.09% on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,078 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. Lamb Weston Holdings has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $43.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/brokerages-expect-lamb-weston-holdings-inc-lw-to-announce-0-48-earnings-per-share.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $5,487,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $1,984,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $23,580,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $7,665,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc (Lamb Weston), is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. The Company’s segments include Global, Foodservice, Retail and Other. The Global segment includes operations associated with Lamb Weston’s business with large chain restaurant customers, whether those results are generated in the United States or abroad, as well as operations associated with retail and foodservice customers located outside of the United States and Canada.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.