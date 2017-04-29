GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.55 Million

Brokerages expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) to report $12.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.55 million and the lowest is $12.2 million. GenMark Diagnostics posted sales of $11.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $12.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.89 million to $67.1 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $98.55 million per share, with estimates ranging from $97.54 million to $99.3 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 114.35% and a negative net margin of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $14.00 price objective on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) traded down 1.43% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,950 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock’s market cap is $584.37 million.

In related news, insider Hany Massarany sold 33,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $338,052.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Mendel sold 9,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $113,452.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,463.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,753. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 4,380.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,477,000 after buying an additional 2,028,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 45.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,829,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after buying an additional 884,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,960,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,198,000 after buying an additional 511,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after buying an additional 373,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,644,000.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GenMark) is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing its eSensor detection technology. Its eSensor electrochemical technology detects multiple distinct biomarkers in a single sample. It sells its XT-8 instrument and related diagnostic and research tests (XT-8 system) in the United States.

